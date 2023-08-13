Critical Review: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) versus NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and NET Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $3.73 million 80.74 -$32.19 million N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors -2,864.49% -61.74% -50.76% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hyzon Motors and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.70%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.60%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Hyzon Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

