Financial Analysis: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) versus FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FIBRA Macquarie México and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Life Storage has a consensus target price of $128.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 2.68 Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Storage beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of March 31, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

