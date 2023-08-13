Analyzing W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) & Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W.W. Grainger and Doman Building Materials Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 1 4 3 0 2.25 Doman Building Materials Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus price target of $738.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Doman Building Materials Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doman Building Materials Group is more favorable than W.W. Grainger.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

W.W. Grainger pays an annual dividend of $7.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. W.W. Grainger pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

72.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Doman Building Materials Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $16.02 billion 2.23 $1.55 billion $34.70 20.56 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 13.92

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Doman Building Materials Group. Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 11.04% 60.40% 22.80% Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Doman Building Materials Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

