Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) vs. Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Head to Head Survey

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dolby Laboratories and Intertek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intertek Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%. Intertek Group has a consensus target price of $3,600.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,548.20%. Given Intertek Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intertek Group is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.5% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Intertek Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Intertek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 17.03% 10.44% 8.59% Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Intertek Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.25 billion 5.85 $184.09 million $2.25 34.08 Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A $1.21 44.85

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Intertek Group. Dolby Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intertek Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intertek Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dolby Laboratories pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intertek Group pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Intertek Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices. Its audio technologies also include DD, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; DD+, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio communications technology that emulates the in-person meeting experience; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency for media devices. In addition, the company offers digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it provides 3-D glasses and kits; and various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain from exploration and resource development, through to production, shipping, and commercial settlement. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

