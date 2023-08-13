Head to Head Review: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) vs. Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.48%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 0.56% 0.41% 0.07% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Jefferson Security Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 2.02 -$2.15 million $0.02 184.09 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.71

Jefferson Security Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats Jefferson Security Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Jefferson Security Bank

(Get Free Report)

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.