Head to Head Analysis: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) versus Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Biogen are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Biogen 26.72% 17.33% 9.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmo Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Biogen 0 5 21 0 2.81

Valuation & Earnings

Biogen has a consensus price target of $323.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Biogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biogen is more favorable than Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biogen $10.17 billion 3.90 $3.05 billion $18.37 14.90

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biogen beats Cosmo Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology, endoscopy, dermatology, and healthtech worldwide. The company offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, a once-daily mesalamine tablet approved to help get active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis into remission; Lumeblue (methylene blue MMX), a diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy; Uceris/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation which delivers budesonide directly to the lumen of the colon; Aemcolo/Relafalk, a GI antibiotic with MMX® technology and is approved for the treatment of travellers' diarrhoea; Winlevi, a prescription medicine used on the skin to treat acne vulgaris; Eleview, a medical device, which enables the safer and faster removal of colonic lesions; and GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopy. It is also in the development of Breezula (clascoterone), a novel androgen receptor inhibitor that targets androgen receptors in the scalp, currently expecting phase III trials; Rifamycin SV MMX IBS-D, a formulation to treat colonic infections and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea, currently completed phase II proof of concept clinical trials; CB-03-10 (cortexolone 17 -valerate-21-propionate), an oral androgen receptor antagonist for treatment solid tumors, currently under phase I studies; and CB-01-33 (colesevelam) for the treatment of bile acid diarrhea, currently under preclinical studies. The company has development, distribution, and licensing agreements with Bausch Health, Ferring, China Medical System Holdings Limited, Medtronic, Parmascience Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Dr. Falk Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., 3SBio, InfectoPharm, and Hyphens Pharma International Limited. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

