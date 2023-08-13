Brokerages Set Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.