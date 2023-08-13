Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $11.46

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $398.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -231.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 64,285 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

