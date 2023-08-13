Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $101.86

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

