StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several brokerages have commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 441,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StepStone Group by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 221,829 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

