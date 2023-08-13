Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,962 shares of company stock worth $11,458,382. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

