Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.45 ($37.81).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.78) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.78) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 2,750 ($35.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.15) to GBX 3,268 ($41.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.84) to GBX 2,670 ($34.12) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,416 ($30.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,140.50 ($27.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,342.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,387.76. The firm has a market cap of £162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 2,159.33%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

