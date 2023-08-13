Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.14.

Arvinas Price Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Arvinas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

