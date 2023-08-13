Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
