Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $101.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of SIGI opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

