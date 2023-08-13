TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance
NYSE TPVG opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.90.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.88%.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.