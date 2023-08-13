TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.88%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

