Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $8.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compugen stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.68. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Compugen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compugen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

