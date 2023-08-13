Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $21.90

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 8,707,975 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

