MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

