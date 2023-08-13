StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

