Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $21.90

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

