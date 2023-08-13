MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $96.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

