2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $5.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.40 to $5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

TWOU opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. 2U has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 86,869 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

