Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

