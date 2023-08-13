Telsey Advisory Group Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ARHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Arhaus by 38.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

