Craig Hallum Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $20.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 262.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 96,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.