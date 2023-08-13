ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $62.65 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $307,284.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,250,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,356,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,250,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,356,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,457 shares of company stock worth $6,488,963 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.