Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

