Robert W. Baird Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

ARHS stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

