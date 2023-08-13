Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARHS. TheStreet raised Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ARHS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

