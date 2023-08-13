American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

