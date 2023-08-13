TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

TGTX opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

