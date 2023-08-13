ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

TDUP stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,556.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,929 shares in the company, valued at $231,556.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $64,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,190 shares of company stock worth $1,797,990 over the last 90 days. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ThredUp by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

