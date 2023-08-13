American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

APEI stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

