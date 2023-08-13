Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) & Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Head to Head Analysis

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intact Financial and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intact Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Intact Financial currently has a consensus price target of $226.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $379.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Intact Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 28.62 Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 10.43 $159.11 million $9.85 37.47

This table compares Intact Financial and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intact Financial. Intact Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intact Financial and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 22.60% 29.11% 7.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Intact Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Intact Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Intact Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Intact Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

