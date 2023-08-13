FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ashland in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

