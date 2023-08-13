Telephone and Data Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the typical daily volume of 767 call options.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.12. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 757,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.