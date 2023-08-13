Traders Buy Large Volume of Baxter International Put Options (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,692 put options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 4,571 put options.
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $62.24.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -20.49%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
