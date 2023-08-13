Unifi (NYSE:UFI) and Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Critical Analysis

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) and Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and Coats Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi -3.99% -9.33% -5.78% Coats Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unifi and Coats Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $815.76 million 0.17 $15.17 million ($1.54) -4.96 Coats Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Unifi has higher revenue and earnings than Coats Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unifi and Coats Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coats Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coats Group has a consensus target price of $99.25, indicating a potential upside of 10,688.04%. Given Coats Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coats Group is more favorable than Unifi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Unifi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns. The company also provides recycled solutions made from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, such as plastic bottle flake made from polyester, and polymer beads and staple fiber made from polyester or nylon. It offers recycled and synthetic products primarily to yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE brand. Unifi, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose. It offers its products under the Admiral, Aptan, Aquamelt, Astra, Atlantis, Brio, Classic, Corus, Dabond, Dolanit, Drybond, Dual Duty, Dymax, EcoCycle, EcoRegen, Eloflex, Epic, Firefly, Flame Master, Glasmo, Gral, Gramax, Helios, Hemseal, Itero, Lapwing Multi, Linen, Looks, Lucence, Magellan, Match, Monobond, Neophil, Nylbond, Nymo, Polymatic, Prolene, Protos, Pyrostar, Seamsoft, Secura, Signal, Supersheen, Surfilor, Sylko, Team, Terko Satin, Tre Cerchi, Tristar, Trusew, Ultimax, Ultra Dee, Ultra Lock, Armoren, CoatsKnit, FlamePro, Gotex, RecLID Teabag, Stricose FH, Ultrabloc, Webflex, XTRU, Lattice, Synergex, Opti LUX, Opti M, Opti P, Opti Pullers, Opti RT, Opti S, Coats Connect, Coats Permess, and Coats Signal brand names. The company was formerly known as Guinness Peat Group plc and changed its name to Coats Group plc in March 2015. Coats Group plc was incorporated in 1909 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

