Capri Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 9,411 put options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 4,469 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capri by 92.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 277,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 139,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Guggenheim cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

