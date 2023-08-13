Financial Review: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% Cerus -33.24% -80.35% -24.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBS and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 58.54 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -3.09 Cerus $162.05 million 2.18 -$42.78 million ($0.29) -6.72

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GBS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GBS and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than GBS.

Summary

Cerus beats GBS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

