Shell Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 29,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average daily volume of 8,840 call options.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

