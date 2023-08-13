Head to Head Analysis: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% Aclarion -8,058.64% -361.06% -255.59%

Volatility and Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 55.27 Aclarion $60,000.00 76.52 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclarion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Aclarion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.