Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) vs. Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Head to Head Review

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Omnicom Group and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus price target of $96.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

92.9% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.66% 41.29% 5.83% Mobiquity Technologies -400.21% -1,652.95% -201.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.10 $1.32 billion $6.79 11.77 Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.70 -$8.06 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.