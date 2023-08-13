Financial Analysis: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) & FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG)

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) and FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureWorld has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and FutureWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -285.87% -40.72% -35.18% FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.7% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aadi Bioscience and FutureWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.90%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and FutureWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 9.49 -$60.51 million ($2.44) -2.42 FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FutureWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aadi Bioscience.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats FutureWorld on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

