Apellis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 11,253 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 7,482 call options.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,857. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,164,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.9 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.