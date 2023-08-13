Brokerages Set Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Target Price at $34.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.