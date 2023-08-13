Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $60.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

