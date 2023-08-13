Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Winkler purchased 203,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 984,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.