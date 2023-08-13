FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Receives $8.35 Average PT from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.29. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 111.55% and a negative net margin of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $2,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 707,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 389,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

